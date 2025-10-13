Wild's Danila Yurov Set To Make NHL Debut Tonight

ST. PAUL, Minn - A smiley Danila Yurov sat in his stall after Monday's morning skate next to Kirill Kaprizov as the media swarmed Yurov. It came 20 minutes after Wild head coach confirmed Yurov was making his NHL debut tonight.

"He says a little nervous and he plays so many games in KHL already it should be easy for him to play his game," Kaprizov translated what Yurov said about making his debut tonight. "Just a little nervous but excited and happy to jump in play tonight."

Kaprizov has been a big help for Yurov since he has come here. He can speak English and has even answered some questions in English but he is obviously is more comfortable with Russian. Kaprizov, Yakov Trenin and Vladimir Tarasenko have all been very helpful for Yurov and have made the transition smoother.

"Three days spoke with me that my time is come and I need to be ready for this game," Yurov said in English on how much Kaprizov has helped him. "I just prepare for games, practice and finally this day start."

Yurov, 21, started as a center in training camp. He played a few games there and then towards the end of camp he shifted to the wing and played with Joel Eriksson Ek and Tarasenko. Eventually that spot was grabbed by Marcus Foligno and now Marcus Johansson.

So his NHL debut will come at the center position. Hunter Haight has played the first two games of the season and now Yurov will replace him tonight.

“When you have a younger player coming in playing their first game, it’s just reminding them there’s a reason why they’re here and just play to his identity," Hynes said. "He doesn’t have to overthink. He’s been here, he’s been through training camp, I think he’s a very smart player. He needs to play a fast game.

"I think he knows the importance of faceoffs and the intensity level in the faceoff circle and then probably the biggest adjustment for him is not that he’s not a willing combatant but there’s more puck battles all over the ice and confrontations than there is in the KHL. Be prepared for that and be ready to compete in the hard areas of the ice.”

The Wild selected Yurov with the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He spent a few years in the KHL and his 49 points during the 23-24 season broke the KHL record for most points in a season as a 20-year-old. That record was previously held by Tarasenko.

"It was nice to play because I used to watch him on tv," Yurov said on playing with Tarasenko before. "He still has skill and it was nice to play together."

Tarasenko has talked about how cool it was that he has played with Yurov and how he broke his record. It has come full circle now and even Tarasenko has invited Yurov over for dinner and has helped him in any way he can.

Yurov will be the second Wild player to make their NHL debut this season. Zeev Buium made his regular season debut after playing four playoff games last year. He is one of five rookies on the Wild's roster. Him and Jesper Wallstedt will be the fourth and fifth rookies this year to play tonight.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Minnesota Wild Vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Analytical Recap

ST. PAUL, Minn - I have been tracking some stats about the I have been tracking some stats about the Minnesota Wild that I will now make available to the public. After each game I will have some analytics that I tracked. Most analytical recaps will be after home games but I may post some road ones too.

- Wild Place Nico Sturm On Injured Reserve.

- Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An Eight-Year Contract Extension.

- Wild Claim Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers.

- Wild Sign Filip Gustavsson To A Five-Year Contract Extension.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out For Two Months With Lower-Body Injury.