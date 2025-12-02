Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Wins Rookie Of The Month

After a terrific month of November, Jesper Wallstedt has been named the NHL's rookie of the month.
He went 6-0-0 and stoped 202 of 209 shots faced for a 1.14 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage. He led the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage.
He became the second rookie Wild goaltender to post a winning streak of at least six games, following Kaapo Kahkonen (9 GP in 2020-21)
On the season, Wallstedt leads the NHL with a .938 save percentage and three shutouts while ranking second with a 1.93 goals-against average.
