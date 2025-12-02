Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Wins Rookie Of The Month

After a terrific month of November, Jesper Wallstedt has been named the NHL's rookie of the month.

He went 6-0-0 and stoped 202 of 209 shots faced for a 1.14 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage. He led the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage.

He became the second rookie Wild goaltender to post a winning streak of at least six games, following Kaapo Kahkonen (9 GP in 2020-21)

On the season, Wallstedt leads the NHL with a .938 save percentage and three shutouts while ranking second with a 1.93 goals-against average.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

‘That One’s Not Going Anywhere’: Inside Jesper Wallstedt’s Signature Win Celebration

Jesper Wallstedt’s unique arrow celebration is here to stay. Discover the rookie’s fiery post-win ritual after a pivotal victory against the Avalanche.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Marcus Foligno Placed On Injured Reserve, Out Week-To-Week.

- Vinnie Hinostroza Out 4-To-6 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.