Wild's Jonas Brodin Won't Play Saturday Vs Ottawa, Out With Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (17-9-5) host the Ottawa Senators (14-12-4) on Saturday after making a blockbuster trade on Friday night for superstar Quinn Hughes.

Hughes won't play today but should play tomorrow.

That does throw a wrench into some things. Hughes won't play today and Zeev Buium was traded in the deal. Jake Middleton is injured and won't play.

Jonas Brodin got hurt in the Wild's last game but did finish it. Hynes listed him as questionable for the weekend but he is not playing tonight.

