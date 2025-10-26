Wild's Marcus Foligno Out With Upper-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-1) host the San Jose Sharks (1-5-2) tonight for game two of this six game home stand.

Head coach John Hynes said before the game that forward Marcus Foligno will be out of the lineup tonight with an upper-body injury.

Foligno, 34, has played in nine games this season and has zero points. He is a minus-7 as well and is coming off a game against the Utah Mammoth where he recorded nine hits in 14:03 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 29 hits on the year and will miss tonights game. Hynes said Foligno got an X-ray last night but he does not know how it went.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

- Wild's Brock Faber Confronts His Early Season Struggles: 'I'm Better Than This'

- Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose In A Trade.

- Wild's Zach Bogosian Out With Lower-Body Injury, Day-To-Day.

- Iowa Wild Bring Back Franchise Goals Leader On AHL Contract.

- Jesper Wallstedt Excited To Prove Haters Wrong.