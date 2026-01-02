Wild's Marcus Johansson Left Off Sweden's Olympic Roster

Each Nation has announced its rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Team USA announced that Wild players Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy have made the team. Sweden announced its roster on Friday.

The Wild goaltending duo of Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt will both make Team Sweden.

To no one surprise, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin also made the team for Sweden. One interesting note was Sweden did not take Marcus Johansson from the Wild.

Johansson, 35, is third on the Wild in points behind Kirill Kaprizov and Boldy. He has 12 goals, 20 assists, 32 points and is a plus-20 which leads the team. He has points in seven of his last ten games with three goals, eight assists and 11 points.

“I would love to. Hopefully I’ve shown enough. We’ll see,” Johansson said after the Wild's game in Vegas. “It’s an honor to play for your country. Like I said, I’ve tried to do what I can to earn a spot. We’ll see.”

Wild head coach John Hynes, who is an assistant for Team USA said he would take Johansson on his team for the Olympics but obviously he is not the decision maker for Sweden.

“I’m not the decision maker, but I think the way that he’s played to date and he’s played on other Sweden national teams. He’s gone to the World Championships numerous times, he’s played in the Olympics, and he’s playing some of his best hockey,” Hynes said. “Good for him. I’m hoping he certainly makes it.”

Well Johansson did not make it. He had four goals and four assists in the World Championships last year in nine games and even won Silver with Sweden's Olympic team in 2014 when they lost to Canada.

He had one assist in five games.

Two years ago in the World Championships for Sweden, Johansson had six goals and six assists in nine games.

In his 16th NHL season, Johansson is on pace for 25 goals, 41 assists and 66 points. All of which would be career-highs.

But somehow, Sweden has left Johansson off its Olympic 2026 Roster.

