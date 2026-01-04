Wild's Nico Sturm Off To The 2026 Olympics

The Minnesota Wild (25-10-8) will be well represented at the 2026 Olympics.

Forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Brock Faber were named to the United States roster on Jan. 2, joining defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was selected to the United States’ preliminary roster in June.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin, forward Joel Eriksson Ek, and goaltenders Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt were named to Sweden’s roster on Jan. 2 as well.

Wild forward Nico Sturm was selected to Germany’s preliminary roster in June. Sturm joins seven other Wild players at the Olympics as the Wild are one of the most represented teams in the NHL.

Sturm, 30, signed a two-year deal before this season and is on his second stint with the Wild in his career. In 132 games with Minnesota, Sturm has 23 goals, 20 assists, 43 points and 140 hits.

In eight years in the NHL, Sturm has won two Stanley Cups and has recorded 49 goals, 50 assists, 99 points and 460 hits in 352 games.

The 6-foot-3 forward is one of 45 players to ever play in the NHL and ranks 13th in points with 99 among German NHLers.

He had eight points (six goals, two assists) in 10 games at the 2023 for silver-winning Germany at the 2023 Worlds, and he also competed at the tournament the following year.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

3 Wild Players Named To Team USA Olympic Roster

Three Minnesota Wild stars, including breakout scorer Matt Boldy and defensive stalwarts, will proudly represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympics.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.