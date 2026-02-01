Wild's Quinn Hughes Sets Another Franchise Record

On Saturday Hughes set the record for the longest point streak and assist streak by a defenseman in Wild history. He passed Matt Dumba, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter with points in 8 consecutive games.
He is one game away from tying a Wild record for the most consecutive games with an assist.
Hughes, 26, has two goals, 11 assists and 13 points in his 8-game point streak. He has 20 assists and 22 points in the month of January alone.
