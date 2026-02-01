Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Quinn Hughes Sets Another Franchise Record

Quinn Hughes extends his historic point and assist streaks, solidifying his dominance as a defenseman and rewriting Wild franchise history.

Well Quinn Hughes has done it again. Another record broken.

The Minnesota Wild (32-14-10) finished Saturday night with a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers (28-20-8) and now return home.

Believe it or not but Hughes has set another Wild franchise record. He currently holds a record for fastest to 20 points.

On Saturday Hughes set the record for the longest point streak and assist streak by a defenseman in Wild history. He passed Matt Dumba, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter with points in 8 consecutive games.

He is one game away from tying a Wild record for the most consecutive games with an assist.

Hughes, 26, has two goals, 11 assists and 13 points in his 8-game point streak. He has 20 assists and 22 points in the month of January alone.

