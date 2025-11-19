Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko Leaves Practice Early, Won't Play Tonight

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (9-7-4) host the Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-1) tonight for a late 8:30 p.m. game on national TV.

Some injury news.

Ryan Hartman will miss tonight's game with a lower-body injury. Marco Rossi will also miss tonights game. It will be his third game in a row not in the lineup. Zach Bogosian and Nico Sturm are both still out as well.

Vladimir Tarasenko, who got hurt in practice last Friday, was on the ice on Tuesday but left early. He has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury and will miss tonights game as well.

With both Tarasenko and Hartman out, Tyler Pitlick will enter the lineup on the fourth line.

With injuries striking, rookie Danila Yurov steps into a massive first-line center role, centering a star-studded Minnesota Wild trio.

