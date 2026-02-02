Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild Send Defenseman Matt Kiersted Down To Iowa cover image

Wild Send Defenseman Matt Kiersted Down To Iowa

Dylan Loucks
8h
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Wild roster reshuffle: Matt Kiersted heads to Iowa as Zach Bogosian is activated, signaling defensive changes.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (32-14-10) made a roster move on Monday morning before its game against the Montreal Canadiens (31-17-7).

David Jiricek was on the ice for morning skate but he was getting bag skated after it had ended. This usually points to being a healthy scratch.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate that Zach Bogosian is a possibility to return tonight.

The Wild sent Matt Kiersted down to Iowa and activated Bogosian off the Injured Reserve (IR).

Kiersted, 27, has one assist and five blocked shots in four NHL games this season. He returns to Iowa where he has four assists in 28 AHL games.

