Wild Send Defenseman Matt Kiersted Down To Iowa

David Jiricek was on the ice for morning skate but he was getting bag skated after it had ended. This usually points to being a healthy scratch.
Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate that Zach Bogosian is a possibility to return tonight.
The Wild sent Matt Kiersted down to Iowa and activated Bogosian off the Injured Reserve (IR).
Kiersted, 27, has one assist and five blocked shots in four NHL games this season. He returns to Iowa where he has four assists in 28 AHL games.
