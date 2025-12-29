Wild Shake Up Top Line: Danila Yurov Gets Another First-Line Center Chance

The Minnesota Wild (23-10-6) is back in action tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11) to continue its long road trip.

There will be some changes to tonights lines for Minnesota.

The rookie forward Danila Yurov will move up two spots in the lineup and be the team's first-line center with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello on his sides.

Ryan Hartman, who had been hot, will move down and center the third line with Vinnie Hinostroza and Vladimir Tarasenko. Hartman had five goals and two assists in six games but has not recorded a point in his last two games.

