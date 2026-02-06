Wild Stand Pat As Olympic Break And Trade Freeze Arrive

Riding a hot streak, the Wild face a roster freeze and Olympic break, pausing all trade possibilities until late February.
The Minnesota Wild (34-14-10) enter the Olympic break on a roll. Minnesota has won five consecutive games and is 8-1-1 in its last ten games.
Only the Colorado Avalanche have more points this season than the Wild. Minnesota is five points behind the Avalanche.
Not only is it the Olympic break but the NHL has placed a roster freeze.
The Wild are able to send players down to the American Hockey League if they please but they can not make any trades.
There had been some rumblings about the Wild but no trade was made and no trades can be made until Feb, 22.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.