'You Guys Know I Like Minny' Kirill Kaprizov Gives His Stance On Contract Situation

ST. PAUL, Minn - On Thursday Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov was given the chance to talk about the recent reports that came out about him rejecting an 8-year, $128 million contract extension.

He was pretty adamant that all contract related and money related questions should be sent to his agent Paul Theofanous, who was in attendance at the Wild's training camp.

But when asked if liking Minnesota was a problem in the contract talks, Kaprizov gave his answer.

“You guys know I like Minny,” he said. “Everyone knows. We have a lot of time. It’s just 2025. It’s one more year I have.”

It is clear Kaprizov wants to focus on this season and see what happens.

“It’s my job to focus just on hockey and the camp right now,” Kaprizov said. “We have a lot of time. I just want to practice and be ready for the season.”

Kaprizov, 28, is coming off a season in which he played just 41 games. He says his agent talks to Bill Guerin and the Wild and his job is to play hockey and focus on the team.

What we saw from Kaprizov on Thursday was no different than we have seen before. He was skating hard and having fun with his teammates. He was smiling and laughing during interviews and acting as the same old Kaprizov.

As for the Wild?

It stays the same. Wild general manager Bill Guerin has the intentions of signing Kaprizov and keeping him around. Can he get into the rejected offer and what is going on now?

“These negotiations are private. I can’t really get into it,” Guerin said. “Things are fine. The most important thing is that we want to sign Kirill. He’s our franchise player. We want to keep him here. He’s a big part of our team and we’re working toward that. We’re doing the best we can and hopefully we’ll get there sooner than later.”

