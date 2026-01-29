Canadiens: Looking For Revenge Against the Nordiques

Colorado would be smart to pay attention to Cole Caufield, as well. The sniper has five points in seven games against the visitors, but he’s on an incredible run right now with points and goals in his last six games. He’s got 11 points in that span, including nine goals. His goal-scoring streak matches those of Max Pacioretty (2014-15) and Max Domi (2019-20) for the longest in 30 years for a Hab player. He still has a long way to go to break the franchise record that was set by Joe Malone, who scored in 14 consecutive games in 1917-18. Newsy Lalonde is in second place with goals in 13 straight games in 1920-21, and multiple players have had nine-game goal streaks with the Habs: Lalonde, Aurele Joliat, Maurice Richard, Bernard Geoffrion, and Denis Savard. The Franchise’s last seven-goal game streak dates back to 1981-82 when Steve Shutt accomplished the feat.