Canadiens Take On Predators To Kick Off Five-Game Road Trip

Meanwhile, the Preds’ number one, Juuse Saros, has a 5-2-2 record against Montreal with a 2.79 GAA and a .902 SV. He was in the net for the first duel this season. As for backup Justus Annunen, he’s 0-2-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a 2.04 GAA. The latter was in net for the Preds’ last game, a 4-2 defeat against the New Jersey Devils, but the Predators are also playing a back-to-back this weekend, meaning both goaltenders should see some action. On Sunday, they’ll face the Tampa Bay Lightning, and given the fact that the Preds are in a tight playoff race, they might use their number one against Montreal, seeing the game as the one they have the best odds of winning.