Canadiens To Host An Outdoor Game?

Having attended the game in Foxborough in 2016, I can attest to the special atmosphere, with 67,246 fans cheering on the archrivals. The Canadiens won that game 5-1, and the fans who had come down from Montreal for the event didn’t go home disappointed. The weekend would have been perfect had it not been for the life-altering injury Denna Laing sustained in the game between the Boston Pride and the Montreal Canadiennes the day before the Winter Classic. The forward suffered a spinal cord injury when she collided headfirst with the boards and has been in a wheelchair since. Last year, she was awarded the NHL Foundation Athlete Leadership Award for her leadership and advocacy for spinal cord injury awareness.