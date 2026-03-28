Canadiens To Host An Outdoor Game?

While the novelty of outdoor games might have worn off for those watching on TV, they remain an incredible experience for those in attendance, and Montreal is now the only Canadian team that has not hosted an outdoor game. In the latest edition of his written 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet's insider Elliotte Friedman reports that the Montreal Canadiens are working to fix that.
Furthering Renaud Lavoie’s report about the fact that the Habs are aiming to build a temporary outdoor stadium at Parc Jean Drapeau, Friedman reports that it would be able to seat 42,000 fans, and the organization aims to have that ready for the 2028-29 season. He also adds that a woman’s game would be part of the festivities. That would no doubt be a big success given how popular the Montreal Victoire have been since its inception.
The Canadiens have taken part in four outdoor games so far: the very first regular-season outdoor game in 2003, in which they battled the Edmonton Oilers, another Heritage Classic in 2011 against the Calgary Flames, a Winter Classic in Foxborough against the Boston Bruins, and the NHL Centennial game against the Ottawa Senators in December 2017. Montreal has a 2-2-0 record playing outside in the regular season. Next season, the Habs will feature in their fifth outdoor game, taking on the Winnipeg Jets on October 25 at the Princess Auto Stadium.
Having attended the game in Foxborough in 2016, I can attest to the special atmosphere, with 67,246 fans cheering on the archrivals. The Canadiens won that game 5-1, and the fans who had come down from Montreal for the event didn’t go home disappointed. The weekend would have been perfect had it not been for the life-altering injury Denna Laing sustained in the game between the Boston Pride and the Montreal Canadiennes the day before the Winter Classic. The forward suffered a spinal cord injury when she collided headfirst with the boards and has been in a wheelchair since. Last year, she was awarded the NHL Foundation Athlete Leadership Award for her leadership and advocacy for spinal cord injury awareness.
If and when the Canadiens manage to have a temporary stadium and the NHL schedules a game there, I highly recommend attending; you’ll have a wonderful time.
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