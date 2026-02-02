Canadiens Taking On The Wild And Their Excellent Goaltending

The starting netminders have yet to be confirmed, but the Wild have been enjoying some of the best goaltending in the league this season. Their goaltenders are top 13 in save percentage amongst goalies who have played over 15 games and in the top 26 in goals-against average amongst goalies who have played over 15 games. Jesper Wallstedt was in the net for their last game, but he was also on duty when the Canadiens beat the Wild last month. That was his only game against the Tricolore, meaning he has a 0-1-0 record with a 4.07 GAA and a .879 SV against Montreal. Meanwhile, Filip Gustavsson has a 2-2-1 record against the Canadiens with a 2.93 GAA and a .899 SV.