Canadiens: Mister Saturday Night Strike Again

What stands out with Caufield is how clutch he is. He steps up when the Canadiens need a hero. He may have fewer goals than MacKinnon and McDavid, but he has the edge on them when it comes to crucial goals. The former has five game winners while the latter has two. 23 of Caufield’s 32 goals have come with the Habs either tied or down by one; he’s the very definition of a clutch scorer. On Thursday night, when the Canadiens put seven goals past Scott Wedgewood, Caufield didn’t even get on the scoreboard; the Habs didn’t need him to, but when his team needs him, he always answers the call. The fact that Team USA has decided not to take him to the Olympics is mind-boggling. Marie-Phillip Poulin may be Captain Clutch, but Caufield is the Clutch Sniper.