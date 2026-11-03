Game 15 - Canadiens vs. Jets: Still no Suzuki

Montreal has won six of the last 10 duels between the two sides, including the last three games, and is off to a much better start to the season than the visitors. The Habs have 20 points and are fifth in the league, but have games in hand on the first four teams, while the Jets are currently 28th overall, have lost their last five games, and are 1-7-2 in their last 10. The game is set for 7:00 PM; you can catch it in French on RDS and in English on TSN 2. Alex Lepkowski and Chris Rooney are the referees, while Shandor Alphonso and Jonathan Deschamps are the linesmen.