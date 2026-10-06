Game 3: Canadiens vs. Hurricanes – Time For Revenge

The two teams have split the last 10 meetings evenly, with each team taking five wins, but the Canadiens have won the last four regular-season games, while the Canes have won the last four playoff duels. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM, but expect a delayed start, as the Habs always put on a special show for the home opener. Eric Furlatt and Peter MacDougall will officiate, while Jeremy Faucher and Caleb Apperson will be the linesmen. You can catch the game in French on RDS, while you’ll have to go to TSN 2 for the English version. Will the Canadiens avenge their elimination?