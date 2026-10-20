Game 9 – Canadiens vs. Sharks: Swimming With The Young Sharks

Chris Kreider is the Canadiens’ most productive forward against the Sharks with 18 points in 24 games, followed by Phillip Danault, but given his years in their division, that’s hardly surprising. The Victoriaville native has 12 points in 28 games. Surprisingly, Noah Dobson comes in second with 10 points in 28 games, while captain Nick Suzuki is just out of the top three with 9 points in 11 duels. The centerman has been on fire since the start of the season; he has 10 points in eight games so far, including points in his last three outings.