Caufield’s Big Night Adds To The Credibility Of His Mister Saturday Night Moniker

38 of his 66 Saturday night goals came since the start of the 2024-2025 season, and in that season and the following one, he set near-career marks for game-winning goals, with 8 in 2024-25 and 12 last season. How many will he add this year? It remains to be seen. But it's fascinating that 36 of his 174 career goals are game-winners, and that 14 came in overtime. That, right there, is being a gamer, a player that delivers when it’s most needed. The Canadiens can thank their luck star: at the 2019 draft, the Florida Panthers chose Spencer Knight and the Philadelphia Flyers chose Cam York, leaving them with an incredibly talented winger who was thought to be too small for the league at number 15, but has delivered big performances ever since.