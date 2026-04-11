Will The Canadiens Be Able To Handle The Desperate Blue Jackets?

Up front, Nick Suzuki is the Canadiens’ most productive player against the visitors with 18 points in just 17 games, followed by Mike Matheson with 17 points in 24 games and Brendan Gallagher, who has 16 points in 33 games. However, the veteran has been a healthy scratch for the last two games, and given that the Habs have won both, Martin St-Louis may not want to change his lineup too much. On the blueline, Kaiden Guhle also missed a second game in a row on Thursday night, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to return on Saturday.