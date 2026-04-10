Suzuki Made History For The Canadiens As Well

Even though Suzuki is unlikely to match Naslund’s output, the contribution he brings to the Habs goes way beyond just his points production. The captain plays an intelligent game and is fully committed to team play. He’s so responsible on both sides of the puck that he will certainly get a lot of votes for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, especially after having been praised by Tampa Lightning coach Jon Cooper at the Olympics. It made other markets take notice of what the pivot can do.