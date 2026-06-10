55 Years Ago, The Canadiens Made Two Franchise-Altering Picks

The Canadiens therefore picked Lafleur first overall, and he would go on to become one of the best players in history. To this day, he still holds the record for most points while wearing the Sainte-Flanelle, with 1246 points in 961 games, and the record for most points in a single season with the Habs, with 136 points. A real phenomenon that marked not only the Canadiens’ history, but also the NHL’s. Nowadays, you can sometimes hear people say that Ivan Demidov is the most talented player the Canadiens have had since Lafleur, but will he be able to catch him in the history books? It remains to be seen.