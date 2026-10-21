Canadiens Have A Big Event Looming And A Big Decision To Make

When I first moved to Edmonton, we lived in a house with a little lake behind it. My brother, myself and a couple of his buddies on his team when they were bantam, we’d just all go out there and mess around. We brought out a couple of nets; it was fun. It was always good to get outside and mess around at the outdoor rink. There’s one year we forgot to bring the net out, and the ice melted, and we lost the net in the water, so…[…] I’m excited. I’ve never played an outdoor game; I’ve always wanted to, and I’ve always thought we should have gotten one as an original six team, but it will be fun to get out there in Winnipeg. Hopefully it’s not too cold, but it will be fun. It will be a lot of atmosphere, a lot of family. I think the guys will have fun; I know my parents are coming, and they’re nice and close, so that will be fun.