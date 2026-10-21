Canadiens’ Dobes Spoils A Good Effort With Big Mistake

His puck tracking was good, too, and he stayed square to the shots, which let him make a few saves through traffic even though he didn’t see the vulcanized piece of rubber. Overall, it was a good outing for Dobes. The first goal he allowed came from a Jake Evans turnover; granted, his stick was tapped as he tried to make a pass, but he had a safer option than throwing the puck toward the middle just inside the blueline. As luck would have it, Macklin Celebrini collected the errant pass and came at Dobes with speed, and there wasn’t much he could do against one of the league's best players coming in alone.