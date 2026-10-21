Canadiens’ Dobes Spoils A Good Effort With Big Mistake

Montreal Canadiens
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 3:30 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 3:30 PM
Montreal Canadiens Jakub Dobes wasn't playing a bad game on Tuesday, until he turned it into a nightmare himself...
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis surprised many by giving Jakub Dobes the nod ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks. Most thought that he would run the hot hand Jacob Fowler until he lost a game, but the bench boss didn’t want his goalie to be inactive for too long; the team wants them to have a certain rhythm, and that’s what led to Dobes getting another chance after a 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals the week before. Unlike in Washington, though, Dobes did well Tuesday night.
It wasn’t perfect; you could tell he was nervous. There were shots glove side that he normally would have caught and froze, but the early jitters prevented him from doing so. Still, when that happened, his defense was there to clean the front of the net. The glove hand improved as the game went on and he gained in confidence. His positioning was much better, too, and he didn’t look like he was breakdancing in his crease, meaning he was much more in control than he has been lately.
His puck tracking was good, too, and he stayed square to the shots, which let him make a few saves through traffic even though he didn’t see the vulcanized piece of rubber. Overall, it was a good outing for Dobes. The first goal he allowed came from a Jake Evans turnover; granted, his stick was tapped as he tried to make a pass, but he had a safer option than throwing the puck toward the middle just inside the blueline. As luck would have it, Macklin Celebrini collected the errant pass and came at Dobes with speed, and there wasn’t much he could do against one of the league's best players coming in alone.
The Sharks scored their second goal on a perfectly executed two-on-one after they picked Lane Hutson’s pocket. Dobes was playing the shooter, expecting Kiefer Sherwood to shoot, but because Noah Dobson didn’t close the passing lane, he found Michael Misa for an easy goal. The defenseman isn't exactly off to a great start this season. Through nine games, he has two assists and is minus-4.
The third marker came on the power play after Xhekaj was baited into taking an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Celebrini fed Tyler Toffoli in the high slot for a one-timer; no one pressured the Sharks winger as he wound up and beat Dobes clean.
However, Dobes can be blamed for the fourth and final goal, as he took an awful penalty in overtime, inexplicably leaving his crease to get in Collin Graff’s way while the Canadiens had the puck in their own zone. Those calls aren't always made, but you can’t risk them being made, as St-Louis keeps repeating: you can’t give the ref the opportunity to call a penalty. Celebrini scored his second of the game off a one-timer from the faceoff circle on Dobes’ left. Four-on-three power plays are hard to defend and often a death sentence in overtime, as they were on Tuesday night.
Dobes surrendered four goals on 30 shots for an .867 save percentage, and had he not taken his inexplicable interference penalty in overtime, the result could have been different. Had the Habs won, this could have been a building block toward rebuilding Dobes’ confidence, but that possibility went out the window when he handed the Sharks the win on a golden platter. The press wasn’t told why Dobes was unavailable to meet the media despite being requested, but it could mean he was too rattled to face the music.
At this stage, it seems a given that Jacob Fowler will be back in net on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks, and if he puts on a great performance, it wouldn’t be surprising if he also gets the net for the Heritage Classic against the Winnipeg Jets.
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