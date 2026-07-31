Canadiens Top Yet Another Ranking

So, the Sportsnet reporter essentially believes that Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are the top 25-and-under core out there, based on their run to the Eastern Conference Final and the fact that they have big young contributors everywhere in the lineup. It’s not all about the attack as the Edmonton Oilers once were; they have impactful forwards, big names on the blueline and not just one, but two good young netminders. He also adds that the likes of Michael Hage and David Reinbacher waiting in the wings make the future look even brighter.