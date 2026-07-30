Big News For Montembeault

The last time Hughes faced a tricky goalie situation with Jake Allen, Montembeault and Cayden Primeau, he ended up keeping the trio in the NHL (Primeau wasn’t waiver-exempt back then), and it eventually led to veteran Allen being traded to the New Jersey Devils. A year later, the Habs moved on from Primeau after his confidence was shattered by a tough spell in the NHL, and he was sent back down to Laval. Which is not all that different from what Montembeault went through this past season. By the time Hughes managed to find a trade partner for Primeau, all he could get was a seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft from the Carolina Hurricanes. Considering he had been a seventh-round pick at the 2017 draft himself, the Canadiens broke even in that deal.