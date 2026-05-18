Canadiens: A Fairytale Worthy Experience Despite The Nightmarish Ending

Bezsylko reached out to me on Blue Sky, asking if I knew a young Canadiens fan who had never experienced a playoff game at the Bell Centre, as he had a pair of tickets he wished to give away. He figured that if he couldn’t get his first time, someone else might as well. Being in the USA, laws prevented him from selling the tickets across the border, but chances are, he could have found a way to cash in. He wasn’t interested in that though; he wanted to make a kid’s day. In this day and age, when most people are looking out for themselves and no one else, I felt the gesture deserved to be acknowledged and celebrated.