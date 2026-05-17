Canadiens Excited To Play Another Game 7

The Montreal Canadiens suffered a humiliating defeat on Saturday night at the Bell Centre, but they're not feeling down on themselves.
There’s no doubt that the Montreal Canadiens would have liked to clinch the win in their second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres last night at the Bell Centre, but the visitors had other plans. Despite the disappointing result and humiliating scoreline, there was no panic in the Habs dressing room after the game.
Of course, the atmosphere wasn’t the same as it would have been if things had gone according to plan, but none of the players interviewed looked like they had lost all hope. Sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson conveyed how the team chose to attack the prospect of a Game 7 on Monday night:
There’s no panic or anything, I think we’re all excited. It’s just more hockey for us. We don’t want it easy; we like the challenge, and they brought their best. We’ve got to answer the bell.
As for the Canadiens’ coach, Martin St-Louis, he looked confident at the prospect of playing a do-or-die game in Buffalo on Monday night:
I feel like we’ve been good at bouncing forward, and that’s what we intend to do. It wasn’t our best tonight. […] We’re going to reset, go on the road and try to put our best foot forward.
As philosophical as ever, the bench boss explained:
We didn’t have much calm, much poise. You have to live through those moments to learn. Those are stressful moments for the players; they want the result, and it’s noisy and chaotic. Tonight, we couldn’t see things clearly through that chaos. We’re better than this; it just wasn’t a good game for us. […] We’re gaining experience, that’s for sure. That’s how you grow, through those experiences.
Meanwhile, captain Nick Suzuki said his side would have to rely on the experience they gained through Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and that they could let this 8-3 loss be their last game of the season on home ice.
Hopefully, the Canadiens will have learned through their experience in Tampa that you have to take more than nine shots on goal to win, normally. It’s hard to think they will go through if they deliver the same kind of performance on Monday as they did two weeks ago in Florida.
However, they can take a lot away from the way they played throughout the first round against the Bolts. Contrary to the first few games against the Sabres, there was a lot less space on the ice for the Canadiens’ forwards. Lindy Ruff’s side applied consistent forecheck on the puck carrier, not unlike what Tampa did. That's something they'll need to adjust to if they want a better result on Monday.
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