Canadiens vs. Lightning In The Playoffs By The Numbers

The young Canadiens obviously do not have much experience in the playoffs, Brendan Gallagher is the most experienced player at Martin St-Louis’ disposal with 76 postseason games to his name, in which he gathered 33 points. 15 of those games were played against Tampa, during which he picked up nine points. Phillip Danault has played in 62 playoff games, scoring 28 points in the process, which includes only five games against the Bolts in which he could only muster one point. Josh Anderson wraps up the Canadiens’ top-three in playoff experience with 48 games across which he picked up 15 points. Only 9 of those games were against Tampa, but he still scored 4 points against them.