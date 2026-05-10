Canadiens Are Going After First Playoff Winning Streak

It will be interesting to see if Lindy Ruff sticks with Alex Lyon after Buffalo’s 5-1 defeat in Game 2. It was after a 4-2 defeat in which Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave four goals on 20 shots that Ruff opted to move forward with Lyon. On Friday, Lyon gave four goals (the fifth was in an empty net) on 27 shots. He didn’t play badly, but he could have been more aggressive on the play that led to Alex Newhook’s second goal, and he made a partial save on the first goal of the game, which he probably would like to have back. He couldn’t be blamed for the Mike Matheson goal through traffic, or for the Alexandre Carrier snipe, which went bar-down.