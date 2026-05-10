Canadiens’ Dobes Is No Battlin’ Billy, But He Can Handle Himself

Oftentimes, goaltenders are focused individuals who avoid any kind of interaction with the opponent, but not Dobes. Not only does he make his presence felt physically, but he’s right in the mix when it comes to chirping. That’s something we’ve seen from him in last year’s series against the Washington Capitals, which prompted the Caps to stand in his way as he was trying to go back to the Canadiens’ bench at the end of a period.