Canadiens: Sabres’ Top Line Struggles

Thankfully for the Sabres, Zach Benson and Josh Doan have stepped up, putting up three points each in the first two duels of the series, but there’s only so much depth scoring a team can get. There comes a time when your best players must be your best players. In the regular season, Thompson had 81 points and Tuch 66. Their contribution is essential if the Sabres are to win this series. Unless, of course, their depth scoring holds up, like the Canadiens’ did in the first round…Crazier things have happened.