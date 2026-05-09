Canadiens: Sabres’ Top Line Struggles

Two games into the Montreal Canadiens' series against the Buffalo Sabres, it's not the Canadiens' first line struggles that are in the spotlight, but the Sabres'.
Since the start of the playoffs, the lack of even-strength production from the Montreal Canadiens’ top line has been an area of concern. However, so far in their second-round series with the Buffalo Sabres, it’s the opponent’s top line that is struggling.
In Buffalo’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, and Peyton Krebs led their team in scoring and were very impactful. Thompson and Tuch had seven points in six games, while Krebs had a point per game. So far, in two games against the Habs, they’ve all been kept off the scoresheet.
Even worse, Krebs had only one shot across the two games and has been so ineffective that he spent only 12:25 on the ice on Friday night. Thompson has had the same number of shots, even though he spent over 18 minutes on the ice on both nights. On Friday, he finished the game with a minus-four rating and one giveaway. As for Tuch, he did manage six shots on goal on Friday night but still finished the game with a minus-three rating.
The line did combine for 12 hits in the Canadiens’ 5-1 win, but the Habs weren’t bothered and managed to find the back of the net while the Sabres’ top line was desperately trying to separate them from the puck.
Thankfully for the Sabres, Zach Benson and Josh Doan have stepped up, putting up three points each in the first two duels of the series, but there’s only so much depth scoring a team can get. There comes a time when your best players must be your best players. In the regular season, Thompson had 81 points and Tuch 66. Their contribution is essential if the Sabres are to win this series. Unless, of course, their depth scoring holds up, like the Canadiens’ did in the first round…Crazier things have happened.
Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.