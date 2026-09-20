Canadiens’ B Squad Causes Big Surprise In Toronto

On paper, the Montreal Canadiens should have lost in Toronto on Saturday night, but on the ice, a few players stood out and led them to a 4-1 win.
On Saturday night, a portion of the Montreal Canadiens took on the better part of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Unlike Martin St-Louis, who spread his veterans evenly between the two split-squad games, new Leafs coach Jim Hiller kept all his big guns for the home game, and on paper, it looked like a daunting task for the Canadiens. On the ice, however, the Habs more than held their own, heading back home with a 4-1 win.
Earlier in the day, St-Louis said he wanted to send most of his penalty killers to Toronto to test them against the Leafs’ great attack, and the plan worked like a charm: the host got six power plays, and the visitors killed all but one. The coach also said in Brossard that he expects Chris Kreider to kill penalties this season as well, but the newcomer was on the ice in Montreal, skating on the top line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.
Mission Accomplished for Montembeault
The one question that came to mind when seeing the lineups was: how would Samuel Montembeault fare? The former number one goaltender had not played a competitive game in six months, and taking on Auston Matthews and co. isn’t exactly being eased back in. The netminder admitted that he was a bit nervous, but he did very well. He not only stopped the 13 shots he faced, but he did so with ease thanks to efficient positioning and movement. Chances are he let out a big sigh of relief when he came off the ice halfway through the game; mission accomplished.
Whatever the plan is for Montembeault, whether Kent Hughes keeps him in Montreal or trades him, his bounce-back was pivotal. This performance sends a message to his teammates that he can be trusted between the pipes and to the rest of the league that he hasn’t forgotten how to tend goal, raising his value.
The Younger Xhekaj Left His Calling Card
While Arber Xhekaj played in Montreal, his brother Florian faced the top of the Leafs’ lineup and proved he could do the job. Skating alongside Phillip Danault and Josh Anderson, the big winger made his presence felt. He finished the game with an assist on Danault’s empty-netter, four hits, two penalties, and one fight.
The youngster showed he wasn’t intimidated by the Leafs’ star-studded lineup when he made life hard for Matthews, even taking a penalty for cross-checking him. In true Xhekaj fashion, he also stood up for teammate Jake Evans, who took a cross-check to the ribs from Marshall Rifai. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Laval Rocket winger easily got the upper hand on the 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman, and the message was loud and clear: mess with my teammates, and you’ll have to answer to me.
Reinbacher Put His Money Where His Mouth Was
Earlier in the week, David Reinbacher told the press we’d see why he was ready for the NHL this weekend, and he delivered. The former fifth-overall pick didn’t play a spectacular game, but he played a safe and poised one. In just over 22 minutes of action, the Austrian stood out with three hits and multiple good reads. Even under pressure, he didn't panic and turned defense into attack in an instant with great first passes. He didn’t get an assist on Danault’s first goal of the game, but his zone exit set it up.
He played with confidence, wasn’t hesitant at all and showed that he is ready to battle for a role on the Habs’ blueline. With Kaiden Guhle injured, he could be Martin St-Louis’ best option and a chance to finally have three right-shot blueliners in his lineup.
Finally, the three veterans that appear to be vying for their roster spot Zachary Bolduc, Alexandre Texier and Kirby Dach didn’t have a bad game, but the first two were much more visible than the latter. At this stage, Dach should show some desperation, but it’s not there; the intensity doesn’t seem to be where it should be. Earlier this week, Martin St-Louis candidly said he didn’t yet know Dach’s role in his lineup and would be guided by events. That performance probably didn’t give the coach much guidance…