Canadiens’ B Squad Causes Big Surprise In Toronto

The one question that came to mind when seeing the lineups was: how would Samuel Montembeault fare? The former number one goaltender had not played a competitive game in six months, and taking on Auston Matthews and co. isn’t exactly being eased back in. The netminder admitted that he was a bit nervous, but he did very well. He not only stopped the 13 shots he faced, but he did so with ease thanks to efficient positioning and movement. Chances are he let out a big sigh of relief when he came off the ice halfway through the game; mission accomplished.