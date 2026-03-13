Canadiens: Big Baby Shower For The Four Expectant Girl Moms

Martin St-Louis keeps saying that the Habs are a very tight-knit group and that his players enjoy spending time together on and off the ice. Judging by the wives and girlfriends’ posts on social media, the comment also applies to their significant others. Just last week, there was another group event for the ladies, a group viewing of one of the games to mark the launch of the new Line Change line, “Call The Girls It’s Game Day”. The clothing label was created by Angela Price and Julie Petry when their husband played for the Canadiens. Which is where the latter met Cat Toffoli, with whom she launched the podcast Never Offside. As the saying goes: Happy wife, happy life. That team spirit could be a very good selling point when the Canadiens feel ready to go big game hunting in free agency, whenever that may be.