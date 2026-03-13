Canadiens: Big Baby Shower For The Four Expectant Girl Moms

Unless you’ve been out of the social media loop, you probably know by now that many Montreal Canadiens players will become first-time dads in the coming months, and all of them will be welcoming little girls into the world. Yesterday, many of the Habs’ better halves posted pictures of a group baby shower where there was no shortage of pink.
The event was held at Montreal’s restaurant Hiatus under the theme “My Girl” and featured plenty of flowers, balloons, and tasty treats for the guests' enjoyment. Custom-made baby cookies in the shapes of pacifiers, cakes, and baby onesies featured the mention “Baby Dobson Loading”, “Baby Montembeault Loading”, Baby Carrier Loading”, and “Baby Suzuki Loading”.
Daryanna Ayotte, Alexa Dobson, Caitlin Suzuki, and Alicia Lessard were the stars of the day. Brendan Gallagher’s wife, Emma Fortin, who’s expecting a baby boy, was also in attendance, but as a guest, just like Paola Anderson, Kylie Roberts, and Katya Yakovleva, to name a few. Each of the guests of honour received a custom-made teddy bear wearing a Canadiens uniform t-shirt, with the dad-to-be’s number—a nice little touch.
A three-course meal was also served, featuring a choice of beef tartare or Udon noodles with Miyazaki beef tataki as a starter, a poultry supreme as the main course, and carrot cake with Yuzu cream and clementine for dessert.
Martin St-Louis keeps saying that the Habs are a very tight-knit group and that his players enjoy spending time together on and off the ice. Judging by the wives and girlfriends’ posts on social media, the comment also applies to their significant others. Just last week, there was another group event for the ladies, a group viewing of one of the games to mark the launch of the new Line Change line, “Call The Girls It’s Game Day”. The clothing label was created by Angela Price and Julie Petry when their husband played for the Canadiens. Which is where the latter met Cat Toffoli, with whom she launched the podcast Never Offside. As the saying goes: Happy wife, happy life. That team spirit could be a very good selling point when the Canadiens feel ready to go big game hunting in free agency, whenever that may be.
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