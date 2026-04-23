Canadiens Briefly Skate Ahead of Game 3

After the short skate, Martin St-Louis spoke to reporters and was asked if he had a message for fans who took their disappointment too far by targeting Kirby Dach on social media. The coach thought long and hard before answering that the Canadiens are tied in a hard matchup right now and that they need all hands on deck, fans included, before adding that the Habs are not perfect. While some fans did take things too far, plenty of others have been taking to social media to preach respect; it just goes to show how passionate this market is.