Canadiens: Can Suzuki Hit The Magic Number?

That would be quite a feat for Suzuki, but could he even make it to 100 points? That’s not outside of the realm of possibility. This Canadiens team is all about the offence, and they have no choice given the kind of goaltending they have gotten this season. In those high-scoring games, as we saw in the recent road trip, the captain is always leading the charge. In those last three games, he racked up six points and nine points in his last five games.