Canadiens Set To Finish Season Series With the Maple Leafs

For the visitors, John Tavares has the most points against the Habs with 54 points in 62 games, followed by Auston Matthews, who has 47 points in just 39 games, but William Nylander, who wraps up the top three, is almost a point-per-game player against the CH with 37 points in 39 games. Speaking of Nylander, he’s currently on a five-game point streak, just like Matias Maccelli, who has seven points in nine meetings with the Habs. Matthews has not scored in 11 games, and the Leafs are making some changes, taking Nylander off the top line and putting Matthew Knies back with Matthews in the hope of jump-starting his offense.