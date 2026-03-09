Canadiens: Slafkovsky Wants To Be The Man

When he went back to the first line in the West Coast road trip, he brought that confidence along, and it did wonders for him. In two games alongside Suzuki and Caufield, he has racked up five points, including two goals. While he set a career-best in points on Saturday night, reaching 52, he had already surpassed his career-high in goals, which stood at 20 before this season. He now has 23 goals and has 20 games left to improve that total. As for the assists, he currently has 29, just four short of his highest total. He’s on pace for 38 assists this year and 69 points if he plays all 82 games.