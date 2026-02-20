Canadiens’ Casino Night Offers Big Prizes Up For Auction

It features a variety of interesting prizes, including a breakfast with Canadiens’ GM Kent Hughes on March 26 at the Bell Centre and access to the morning skate ahead of the evening’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets for 12 people. Your chance to talk to Hughes and ask him about his role, decisions, and trades. There are also eight dream holiday packages to bid on alongside a variety of autographed Canadiens’ memorabilia. If you want something a bit different, you can also bid on a piece of art, a Marie-Philip Poulin signed Team Canada jersey, and a Mikael Kingsbury frame.