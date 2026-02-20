Canadiens’ Casino Night Offers Big Prizes Up For Auction

While the Montreal Canadiens are not playing these days, they are staying in touch with their fans by hosting fun charity events.
While the NHL won’t resume its regular season until February 25th and the Montreal Canadiens won’t be back in action until the 26th, the Habs are using the break to hold some fun events for their fans. On Sunday, they’ll hold the annual skills competition at the Bell Centre and, on Tuesday, they’ll host the third edition of the popular fundraising event Casino Night.
As always, the event will be held at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal and is presented in collaboration with Air Canada and Loto-Québec. The funds raised will support the initiatives of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, giving Children from underserved communities equal opportunities to be active.
Three ticket options were available for the event: the private lounge option with four general admissions at $6,000, pre-event VIP access at $1,750, and general admission at $1,000. With the event coming up in less than a week, it’s hardly surprising that it’s completely sold out, but fans can still get in on the action with the Casino Night Auction.
It features a variety of interesting prizes, including a breakfast with Canadiens’ GM Kent Hughes on March 26 at the Bell Centre and access to the morning skate ahead of the evening’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets for 12 people. Your chance to talk to Hughes and ask him about his role, decisions, and trades. There are also eight dream holiday packages to bid on alongside a variety of autographed Canadiens’ memorabilia. If you want something a bit different, you can also bid on a piece of art, a Marie-Philip Poulin signed Team Canada jersey, and a Mikael Kingsbury frame.
There truly is something for everyone’s taste in the extensive auction. It’s an opportunity to support a worthy cause while treating yourself. The auction is already live and finishes during the event on February 24, at 9:00 PM ET.