Canadiens’ Olympians Readying For Their Semifinals

After the first semifinals, Slafkovsky and Slovakia will take on Team USA at 3:10 PM ET. The Slovaks are the only team that didn’t need overtime to reach the semis, having convincingly beaten Germany 6-2. Granted, Germany was playing a second game in as many days, but so were the Czechs and the Swiss, and they weren’t so easily beaten. The Slovaks deserve full credit for that win, especially since it was a real team effort and their top line didn’t need to carry them.