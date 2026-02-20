Logo
Canadiens' Farm Team Players Take Part In Leucan's Shaved Head Challenge

Canadiens’ Farm Team Players Take Part In Leucan's Shaved Head Challenge

Some of the Laval Rocket players chose to take part in the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge and on February 25, they hope the fans join them.

Despite the fact that the Montreal Canadiens’ farm team has had to lend some of its best players to the Habs this season because of multiple injuries, Pascal Vincent and his Laval Rocket team are doing well. Laval is currently fourth in the league and first in the North Division with 67 points out of 50 games. They’re well on their way to making the Calder Cup playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they’re not taking the time to have an impact on the community.

On Wednesday, several of the Rocket players took part in the Leucan Shaved Head challenge to show their support for children affected by cancer and their families. Amongst those who met the clipper were Luke Tuch, Laurent Dauphin, and Florian Xhekaj.

The players hoped to raise awareness of the plight of those who are dealing with life-threatening illnesses and to inspire others to follow suit. At the February 25 game against the Toronto Marlies, fans will also have the opportunity to take part in the challenge on the concourse. Those who would rather not part with their locks are invited to join in the challenge by making a donation.

It’s great to see the players take part in that kind of initiative; these young men are using their popularity in a constructive manner, not only to support those dealing with cancer, but also to raise awareness among those who have been lucky enough not to be affected by it.

The Rocket posted Instagram Reels of the players getting their new Kaiden Guhle-like hairdos, and just these have already made an impact, with many fans watching, liking, and commenting. If you are local and going to the game on February 25, consider joining in the initiative. It’s a worthy cause, considering Leucan’s mission: to promote the recovery and well-being of children with cancer and support their families by providing distinctive, tailored services and assistance through every stage of cancer and its side effects.

