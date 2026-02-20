Canadiens’ Farm Team Players Take Part In Leucan's Shaved Head Challenge

Despite the fact that the Montreal Canadiens’ farm team has had to lend some of its best players to the Habs this season because of multiple injuries, Pascal Vincent and his Laval Rocket team are doing well. Laval is currently fourth in the league and first in the North Division with 67 points out of 50 games. They’re well on their way to making the Calder Cup playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they’re not taking the time to have an impact on the community.