Canadiens’ Farm Team Players Take Part In Leucan's Shaved Head Challenge

The Rocket posted Instagram Reels of the players getting their new Kaiden Guhle-like hairdos, and just these have already made an impact, with many fans watching, liking, and commenting. If you are local and going to the game on February 25, consider joining in the initiative. It’s a worthy cause, considering Leucan’s mission: to promote the recovery and well-being of children with cancer and support their families by providing distinctive, tailored services and assistance through every stage of cancer and its side effects.