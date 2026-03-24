Canadiens’ Caufield Has A Knack For Scoring Important Goals

A week ago, Cole Caufield became the first player since Vincent Damphousse in 1993-94 to score 40 goals in a season for the Montreal Canadiens. While that’s an impressive feat, it’s even more impressive when you take a closer look at the 43 goals he has scored so far.
As things stand, Caulfield is second in goal scoring in the league, only trailing Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon, who has 45 on the season. There’s a very real chance that the Habs’ sniper could end up winning the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s most prolific goal scorer. That would no doubt be a fantastic achievement, but Caufield would tell you it’s secondary to team success.
Of his 43 goals, 33 came at even strength, meaning he didn’t have an unusually high power play tally that inflated his numbers. He only got 10 of his goals on the man-advantage. 25 of his 43 goals, or 58%, gave the Canadiens the lead; no one has scored more goals that put their team ahead. It means that when the Habs are tied and need someone to step up to give them the lead, the 25-year-old is always ready to answer the call.
Nine of his 43 goals were game-winning ones, tied with Brock Nelson for second place in the league in that department; only Steven Stamkos has more with 10. Five of his 43 lamplighters were scored in overtime, the highest total in the league.
When Damphousse scored his 40 goals in the 1993-94 season, he was only the 21st highest goal scorer in the league. Pavel Bure, the Russian Rocket, led the league with 60. Of Damphousse’s goals, 13 came on the power play, and 10 were game-winning goals (Cam Neely led the league with 13 GWG). None were overtime goals. Back then, if a game was tied after five minutes of overtime, both teams got a point and went on their merry way.
With 13 games left to play for the Canadiens, it wouldn’t be surprising if Caufield got a few more game-winning tallies, especially with the way the first line is playing. While all eyes are on the playoff race right now, there should at least be a few on the winger’s goal-scoring. If he keeps up the pace he has had so far this season, he will finish the season with 51 goals, including 11 game winners.
Stephane Richer is the last player who scored 50 goals in a season for the Sainte-Flanelle. He did it twice, first in 1987-88 and then in 1989-90. That year, he had 51 goals, including eight game winners and nine power play markers. Caufield has already beaten him in game winners and overtime goals. Can he beat his number of goals? We’ll know the answer in 13 games…
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