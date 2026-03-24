Canadiens’ Caufield Has A Knack For Scoring Important Goals

With 13 games left to play for the Canadiens, it wouldn’t be surprising if Caufield got a few more game-winning tallies, especially with the way the first line is playing. While all eyes are on the playoff race right now, there should at least be a few on the winger’s goal-scoring. If he keeps up the pace he has had so far this season, he will finish the season with 51 goals, including 11 game winners.