Canadiens Hard At Work Ahead Of Duel With Carolina

At the other end of the ice, Marco Marciano was working with Jacob Fowler on the way he moves in the net before being joined by Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault. There was a positioning drill in which all three goalies took part, before the focus shifted to practicing screened shots from far out. While both Fowler and Dobes did that drill, Montembeault served as the screen for the shooting players, and when we went back to the first ice to cover practice, the Becancour still hadn’t done the drill in net. Nobody can fault his professionalism; he’s doing everything that’s asked of him right now, even though it can’t be easy to be in his situation.