Canadiens Take On The Hurricanes And Hope To Create Some Distance

The game is set for 7:00 PM, and you can catch it on RDS, TSN2, and FDSNSO. Kendrick Nicholson and Jake Brenk are set to officiate, while Ryan Daisy and Jonathan Deschamps will be the linemen. Montreal is still third in the Atlantic Division with 86 points, but the Boston Bruins have the same number of points and have three more regulation wins. As for the Detroit Red Wings, they are now ninth, having been overtaken by the Islanders, who bounced back from their loss in Montreal with a 1-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Whichever way you look at it, the Canadiens need to put some distance between themselves and the teams chasing them; Boston and Detroit have more regulation wins and would therefore win the tiebreaker.