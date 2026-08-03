Canadiens’ Caufield Named 9th Best Wing In The NHL

Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield lands in ninth place on NHL Network's Top 20 Wing Right Now Rankings. Who's ahead of him and why? Read on...
On Sunday, NHL Network released its list of Top 20 Wingers Right Now, and one Montreal Canadiens winger made the list: Cole Caufield. The 15th overall pick at the 2019 draft landed in ninth place, despite finishing sixth in points amongst wingers last season and first in goals.
Who finished ahead of him? Nikita Kucherov took first place, followed by David Pastrnak. Given the fact they were the only wingers to get to 100 points last season, it’s hard to argue with their ranking. Kirill Kaprizov comes in third place, followed by Mitch Marner, Mikko Rantanen and Matt Boldy in sixth place. Finally, Jason Robertson and Matthew Tkachuk land in seventh and eighth place, respectively.
According to this ranking, Caufield is the third-best American winger in the league. Kaprizov and Robertson, just like Kucherov and Pastrnak, had more points in the regular season than the Canadiens’ sniper last season, so seeing them ahead of him is not all that surprising. As for Marner, he might have only gotten 80 points in 81 games in the regular season, but his playoff performance certainly allowed him to jump a few rankings. He put up 29 points in just 22 playoff games, and if the Vegas Golden Knights had won the Stanley Cup, he would have been the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
Rantanen’s fifth place feels like it’s mainly down to past deeds; at 29, he’s had time to establish himself as a regular on that list. Last year, he was fourth in those rankings, and this past season, he finished the year with 77 points and gathered seven points in the Dallas Stars’ six playoff games as the Texas outfit crashed out in the first round against the Minnesota Wild.
Matt Boldy in sixth place is not a shock either. The Wild forward recorded 85 points in just 76 games, which would have worked out to a 92-point pace on a full 82-game season. In the playoffs, he also put up 13 points in 11 games while Caufield had the same total but in 19 games.
We’ve discussed Robertson earlier, but seeing the eldest Tkachuk in eighth place surprises me. He was limited to just 34 points in 31 games last season by an injury, and since the Panthers didn’t make the playoffs, he couldn’t have added to that total. Like Rantanen, Tkachuk is riding high thanks to past realization; at 28 years, he has two 100-point or more seasons. Of course, the pest also brings an agitator quality that Caufield doesn’t have, but I feel the Canadiens’ sniper’s ability to score important goals has been undervalued in those rankings.
That being said, Caufield is only 25; give him a couple more years of big production to pad his resume, and he may well shoot up those rankings, especially if he remains clutch in his scoring and manages to do that in the postseason as well.
The list is completed by William Nylander, Kyle Connor, Artemi Panarin, Brandon Hagel, Sam Reinhart, Martin Necas, Jake Guentzel, Clayton Keller, Brady Tkachuk, Cutter Gauthier and Lucas Raymond. Interestingly, the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning each have three of the top 20 wingers in the league, while the Dallas Stars have two. Somewhere down the line, it’s quite conceivable that the Habs could have two as well, with Ivan Demidov having shown some tremendous skills in his rookie season. Given that Brady Tkachuk also made the list, there might be a possibility for Juraj Slafkovsky to get there as well one day, if his development keeps going the right way.