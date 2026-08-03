Canadiens’ Caufield Named 9th Best Wing In The NHL

According to this ranking, Caufield is the third-best American winger in the league. Kaprizov and Robertson, just like Kucherov and Pastrnak, had more points in the regular season than the Canadiens’ sniper last season, so seeing them ahead of him is not all that surprising. As for Marner, he might have only gotten 80 points in 81 games in the regular season, but his playoff performance certainly allowed him to jump a few rankings. He put up 29 points in just 22 playoff games, and if the Vegas Golden Knights had won the Stanley Cup, he would have been the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.