The Five Biggest Grudges In Canadiens History

Unsurprisingly, the ruling was not well received in Montreal. When Campbell showed up to the game between the Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings on March 17, 1955, it sparked what would come to be known as the “Richard Riot,” an event that many would go on to describe as the start of the Quiet Revolution in Quebec. The League president was assaulted in the stands, was thrown various items at, and was slapped and hit with a tomato in the face. The crowd got so unruly that a tear gas bomb was set off and the building was evacuated, forcing the Habs to forfeit the game. A full-blown riot erupted outside as fans felt the Richard suspension was motivated by the fact that he was a French-Canadian.