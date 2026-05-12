Canadiens Must Brace For Pushback In Game 4

The Montreal Canadiens have outscored the Buffalo Sabres 11-3 in the last two games and taken a 2-1 series lead. While that will have given Martin St-Louis’ men plenty of confidence, they must be careful not to be overly confident, as this series is far from over. If Tage Thompson and co. can get a win in Game 4, they will be right back in this series and will regain home-ice advantage. If the Habs get the win, though, they will have the all-important 3-1 commanding win and push the Sabres to the brink of elimination. Given the fact that the Carolina Hurricanes are already through to the Conference Final, both teams should want to win as quickly as possible.