Canadiens Must Brace For Pushback In Game 4

The Montreal Canadiens have a 2-1 lead in their series with the Buffalo Sabres, but they need to be ready for a desperate effort from their opponent in Game 4.
The Montreal Canadiens have outscored the Buffalo Sabres 11-3 in the last two games and taken a 2-1 series lead. While that will have given Martin St-Louis’ men plenty of confidence, they must be careful not to be overly confident, as this series is far from over. If Tage Thompson and co. can get a win in Game 4, they will be right back in this series and will regain home-ice advantage. If the Habs get the win, though, they will have the all-important 3-1 commanding win and push the Sabres to the brink of elimination. Given the fact that the Carolina Hurricanes are already through to the Conference Final, both teams should want to win as quickly as possible.
In league history, the team with a 2-1 lead has won the series 69% of the time (399-180). What’s even more interesting for Habs’ fans, though, is the fact that when the Sabres are trailing 2-1 in a series, they have a 0-14 record and a 0-3 record when the series started at home. Meanwhile, when the Canadiens lead a series 2-1, they have a 40-11 record, meaning they’ve won over 78% of the time. When the series started on the road, though, that record goes down to 11-6, which is still a .647 winning percentage.
The Canadiens had an optional skate on Tuesday, and only a few players opted to take to the ice: Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook, Joe Veleno, Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble, Jacob Fowler, and Samuel Montembeault. In other words, only three players who are in the active lineup joined the reserves on the ice: Newhook (who has five goals in the last four games), Veleno, and Hutson.
As for the Sabres, they were supposed to hold a full practice, but they canceled it. Speaking to the media, Lindy Ruff explained that they didn’t practice in between games at all during the series against the Boston Bruins and that they had already made one exception in the Montreal series, so they decided to revert to the original plan: rest in between games and just have a simple morning skate.
Asked about the possibility of changing his goaltender to provide a spark in his team, the experienced bench boss stuck with what he had said on Sunday night, praising Alex Lyon, but he did say that he would have liked to change a couple of blueliners and forwards on Sunday, but that he didn’t have that option.
Sounds like we’ll have another Lyon vs. Jakub Dobes duel in Game 4. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at the Bell Centre, and you can catch it on CBC, TVAS, SN, and ESPN. Kelly Sutherland and TJ Luxmore will be officiating, while Julien Fournier and Matt MacPherson will be the linemen. Expect another electric night at the Bell Center, as fans will no doubt have read about the Sabres being unable to communicate in Game 3 due to the noise.
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