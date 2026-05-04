The Turning Point Of the Canadiens vs. Lightning Series Didn’t Happen On The Ice

There’s no doubt that St-Louis won’t want to take the credit for the series win, because he wasn’t on the ice, but recognizing his impact on proceedings doesn’t take anything away from the fact that Jakub Dobes was impressive all the way through, that the Canadiens played a physical brand of hockey that put pressure on the Bolts’ defense, that Josh Anderson’s forecheck was key or that the defense managed to make-do without Noah Dobson for six games. Credit has to be given where credit is due. The Canadiens won their duel with the Lightning, but they couldn't have done it if St-Louis didn't win his with Cooper.